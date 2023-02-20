US President Joe Biden arrives in Kyiv on surprise visit
Ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv. This is his first visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded the European country on 24 February last year.
This development comes as he visited neighbouring Poland to hold talks with President Andrzej Duda. Upon his arrival, Biden was seen with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
(This is a developing story.)