/6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan's Hokkaido island, no tsunami warning yet

A strong earthquake rocked Japan's northern island of Hokkaido early Monday (Apr 27), US and Japanese meteorological agencies reported. This is the latest in a series of powerful tremors to hit the island nation lately. The Japanese Meteorological Agency revised its preliminary estimate of magnitude 6.1. and said that 6.2-magnitude quake struck at 5:23 am (2123 GMT Sunday) in Hokkaido's southern region, at a depth of 83 kilometres (52 miles). No tsunami alert was issued. It also warned that risks of experiencing more quakes of a similar strength in the area in the coming week are high. The quake come less than a week after the JMA warned of an increased risk of a megaquake -- 8.0 magnitude or stronger -- after last Monday's 7.7 earthquake off northern Iwate prefecture.

The US Geological Survey predicted that damage to property and threat to life was minimal, given the limited population in the region some 200 kilometres east of Sapporo. However, it added that “in areas that experienced strong shaking, the danger of falling rocks and landslides has increased.” Hours earlier, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred in the sea a few hundred kilometres south of Hokkaido.

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Six people were injured in last week’s earthquake, which caused tall buildings in Tokyo to sway. The quake also generated tsunami waves of about 80 cm that struck a port in Iwate, with smaller waves reaching other parts of northern Japan. Following the event, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned that the chances of another major earthquake are higher than usual. Japan is among the most earthquake-prone countries, as it lies on four major tectonic plates along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

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