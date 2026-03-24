/7.6-magnitude earthquake rocks Neiafu in Tonga: Is there a tsunami warning?

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck off the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Tuesday (Mar 24), according to a report by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).The quake hit at a depth of 237 kilometres (147 miles) roughly 150 kilometres west of Tonga's second-largest town of Neiafu, the USGS said. The Pacific Tsunami Warning ​Center (PTWC) ruled out chances of tsunami after a deep 7.6 ​magnitude earthquake struck ​near the Tonga islands. "There is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is ​located too deep ​inside the earth," PTWC said. The earthquake on Tuesday struck closer to the Vava’u cluster. The earthquake's epicenter was over ​150 km from ​the ⁠town of Neiafu in Tonga, the USGS ⁠added. There were no immediate reports of damage. Tonga’s National Disaster Risk Management Office warned all in the low-lying island nation to move immediately to higher ground.

Where is Tonga?

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Tonga is a Pacific archipelago comprising 171 islands and a population of just over 100,000, with most residents living on the main island of Tongatapu. The country lies around 1,800 km northeast of New Zealand and sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. In 2022, a tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption in Tonga claimed three lives.

What should one do during an earthquake?

If you are indoors, drop to the ground, take cover under sturdy furniture, and hold on. Stay away from windows and heavy objects that could fall.

If you are outdoors, move to an open area away from buildings, trees, and power lines.

If you are in a vehicle, pull over safely and remain inside until the shaking stops.

Can earthquakes cause tsunamis? Yes. Undersea earthquakes, especially those with a magnitude above 7.5, can displace large volumes of water and trigger tsunamis.

What we know about the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’?

The Pacific “Ring of Fire” is a vast horseshoe-shaped zone encircling the Pacific Ocean, known for its intense seismic and volcanic activity. It stretches across multiple continents and includes countries like Japan, Indonesia, Chile, and the western coasts of North and South America. Places like Tonga lie along this belt, which is why they often experience earthquakes and volcanic activity.