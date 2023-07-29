5 shot at Seattle's community outreach event, suspects at large

A shooting during a community outreach event late Friday evening in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood left five people wounded, one of them critically, media outlets reported quoting Police Chief Adrian Diaz. The shooting took place at a pop-up event that is held every Friday to provide food and services to those in need, said Diaz during a news conference around 10:30 pm.

Of the five injured individuals, four, all in their 20s, were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

One man is in critical condition, while two other men and a woman had non-life-threatening injuries, a hospital spokesperson reportedly said. The fifth victim, a man in his 30s, received treatment at the scene of the shooting itself.

Suspects at large

The police are actively searching for at least two suspects involved in the shooting. However, as of now, it remains unclear whether the victims were specifically targeted, and the events leading up to the shooting are yet to be determined.

Diaz expressed his deep concern over the situation.

“Honestly, this is really disturbing,” Diaz said adding, “when you have victims that were really just trying to do an outreach effort, trying to help people…get people on the right path- And this is what they end up getting hit with.”

Shantel Patu, the executive director of Urban Family, an organisation focusing on youth programs, neighborhood safety, and family support, arrived at the scene after being contacted by the police to assist in crowd management and support those affected by the shooting.

Mayor Bruce Harrell told a media outlet, "What you have tonight in the light of this tragedy is, you have these fine community leaders here. People who come from this community, protecting the community and are literally putting their lives on the line. Too many guns are in the wrong places and in the wrong hands. This is a critical part of the city, and one of the most diverse areas in the country and it's our responsibility to protect it."

The Friday event often involves providing food, toys, and clothes to the community, Patu said.

Addressing root causes

With shootings becoming increasingly frequent in Seattle, Patu said there is a need for the community to take more proactive steps and for parents to pay closer attention to their children's activities and struggles. She also stressed the urgency of addressing poverty, as it often leaves children suffering with limited prospects, leading some to resort to violence.

