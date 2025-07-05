44% of global GDP, 56% of world population: Which countries are part of the 17th BRICS summit in 2025?

The 17th BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place on July 6-7, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. It will be held at the city's Museum of Modern Art with an emphasis on inclusive and sustainable global south, covering trade, health, digital tech, climate, forest conservation fund and a new investment guarantee mechanism via the New Development Bank (NDB). With the induction of Vietnam, BRICS+ now constitutes 44 per cent of Global GDP and 56 per cent of the world population. With 10 members and 10 partners, BRICS has expanded to 20 countries.

Which countries are in the 17th BRICS summit 2025?

There will be participation from 20 countries in the 17th BRICS summit 2025, with 10 core members and 10 partner countries.

Core members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are the founding members. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates become members of BRICS on January 1, 2024. Indonesia became a member of BRICS in January 2025.

Partners: Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam are partner nations. Vietnam was the most recent member to be inducted into the BRICS in June 2025.

Brazil's President Lula da Silva, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be present for the 17th BRICS Summit.

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the summit in person.

Why will Putin and Xi not join the 17th BRICS Summit?