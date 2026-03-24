A massive explosion at the Valero Port Arthur Refinery sent shockwaves through the US energy sector on Monday (Mar 23). As the nation grapples with an oil spike due to the West Asia war, one of America's largest fuel hubs—capable of processing 435,000 barrels per day—is now under emergency lockdown. Local authorities have ordered residents in the surrounding area to stay indoors as thick black smoke billows over East Texas. The blast threatens to knock 435,000 barrels of refining capacity offline at a moment when US President Donald Trump is attempting to negotiate with Tehran amid the Iran war. It comes as Brent crude went up 3.7 per cent to $103.60 per barrel as the Strait of Hormuz remains under an effective 90 per cent blockade by the IRGC—wiping out 8 million barrels of daily global supply.

Shelter-in-place alert issued

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The explosion occurred at Valero’s Port Arthur Refinery, located roughly 90 miles east of Houston. Local emergency management officials issued a shelter-in-place alert shortly after the blast, urging people in nearby areas to remain inside as a precaution.

"To ensure the safety of all residents in the vicinity and in light of the recent explosion at the Valero refinery, an immediate shelter in place is ordered," officials said in a public alert. The advisory covered a wide area around the refinery. Visuals from the scene show tall flames and a plume of black smoke rising from the refinery. Watch here:

Valero confirmed that a fire had broken out in one of the refinery’s processing units. "Currently, there is a fire in a unit at Valero's Port Arthur, Texas refinery. All personnel have been accounted for," the company said in a statement, adding that worker safety remains its top priority.

Death toll of Texas oil refinery explosion

At the time of this report's publication, there were no official statements on any deaths or injuries. Local media footage showed large flames rising from the site, accompanied by thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Residents in nearby neighbourhoods reported hearing a loud explosion that shook windows and buildings.

The cause of the blast has not yet been determined, and authorities have not said how long the shelter-in-place order will remain in effect.

How important is the Port Arthur refinery?