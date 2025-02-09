Blackpool has the highest rate of alcohol-related deaths in England, according to new data from the Department of Health and Social Care. The town records 76 alcohol-related deaths per 100,000 people—nearly double the national average of 40 per 100,000. South Tyneside, Lincoln, Sunderland, and Gateshead follow closely, highlighting a broader issue affecting northern England.

According to a report by Daily Mail, in addition to the high mortality rate, alcohol dependence in Blackpool significantly exceeds national levels. The latest figures show 39 dependent drinkers per 1,000 people, compared to the national rate of 13.75 per 1,000.

This growing dependence has contributed to visible social issues in the town, with street drinking becoming a regular occurrence. Business owners and residents have raised concerns over its impact on the town’s image and safety.

Justin Connolly, a shop owner near Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, described his frustration with street drinkers loitering outside businesses. He noted that their presence discourages customers and that attempts to intervene can sometimes lead to confrontation.

Pensioner Raymond Cotton, who has lived in Blackpool since the 1980s, expressed concern about the town’s decline, stating that he often sees groups drinking outside shops and finds the atmosphere increasingly intimidating, particularly after dark.

For some residents, alcohol dependence is tied to deeper struggles. Simmi Thompson, a Blackpool mother, said she turned to drinking after facing family difficulties and losing her home. She explained that while she had always worked in catering and security, a lack of support left her vulnerable to addiction. Others, like her friend Sketch, who sleeps rough, said that drinking helps them cope with life on the streets, especially in cold weather.

Blackpool Council Report

A recent Blackpool Council report found that 86 per cent of the town’s 4,300 dependent drinkers or addicts were not receiving treatment. Many residents struggling with alcohol also face gambling-related harm, with Citizens Advice reporting a 28 per cent rise in gambling problems among young people and a doubling of cases among adults between 2019 and 2022. The town’s economic decline, driven by the collapse of its tourism industry and an oversupply of low-quality housing, has further contributed to instability.

The link between alcohol and social issues in Blackpool is a growing concern. With high levels of addiction, a struggling economy, and limited support services, the town faces ongoing challenges in addressing its drinking problem. The new figures reinforce the need for long-term intervention to support those affected and reduce the wider impact on the community.