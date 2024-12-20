London

England has seen "a catastrophic rise" in deaths caused solely due to alcohol consumption in the last four years, British media reported late Thursday (Dec 19) citing government figures.

According to the data over 8,200 people died due to alcohol consumption last year- a 42 per cent rise on 2019.

Alcohol deaths rose sharply across UK during Covid pandemic

A report by BBC late Thursday said that during the Covid pandemic (which began in 2020), deaths caused by alcohol rose sharply across the United Kingdom (UK).

The report said that heavier drinkers were drinking more while others cut down consumption or gave up entirely. When pubs were closed (due to lockdowns), many people started buying alcohol from shops and drinking at home.

Data: 55-74-year olds are heaviest-drinking age group

Citing an analysis by the Institute of Alcohol Studies, the BBC report said that people between the ages of 55 and 74 were the heaviest drinkers.

In Scotland, meanwhile, there were 1,277 alcohol-linked deaths in 2023- the same as the previous year. Scotland is a country where alcohol-linked death rates have always been higher.

England to prioritise public health in 10-year plan for NHS

Amid the alarming data (linked to alcohol deaths) in England, the government announced it would prioritise public health in its 10-year plan for the National Health Service (NHS) in the country.

The government said it was unacceptable that alcohol deaths were at record high levels.

(With inputs from agencies)