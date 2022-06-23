37-year-old Brazilian woman 'married' to homemade rag doll now has a baby too. Read details here

Love is the most beautiful feeling. The phrase holds true for a 37-year-old woman in Brazil, who has married a homemade rag doll after falling in love with it. In the latest development, the couple now has a baby (also a doll), media reports said. The woman, Meirivone Rocha Moraes, was introduced to the doll, Marcelo, by her mother, who had created it after getting to know that the woman did not have a dance partner. Moraes would also often complain about it. “It was because I didn’t have a forró dancer. I would go to these dances but wouldn’t always find a partner,” said Moraes.

When Marcelo came into the life of Moraes, it became complete. He was more than a dance partner. And they both tied the knot. The woman says her married life is great.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

Moraes said he is the man she always wanted as the doll doesn’t argue or fight and always understands her. “Marcelo is a great and faithful husband. He is such a man that all women envy him,” she added.

Moraes said, “From the moment I walked down the aisle to the end, it was just beautiful. Then went to the wedding night with my husband Marcelo and we enjoyed our wedding night a lot.”

Now, the couple has a new member in the family as they have welcomed the birth of a baby doll. She had also live streamed it with around 200 people.

(With inputs from agencies)