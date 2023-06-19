33-year-old man falls 4,000 feet to his death from Grand Canyon's Skywalk

In a tragic incident at the Grand Canyon, an unidentified 33-year-old man fell to his death from the viewing platform known as Skywalk. It is estimated that he fell approximately 4,000 feet on June 5. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team responded to the incident, and they discovered the victim's lifeless body on the scene. The man was transported to the Hualapai Nation after being extracted from the canyon. How the tragedy unfolded Talking to local Fox 10 Phoenix news, the sheriff's office said, "About 9 am Monday (6/5) morning, the technical rope rescue team from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue responded to Grand Canyon West Skywalk for a 33-year-old male who went over the edge at the Sky Walk into the canyon."

Authorities are yet to release information about the man's identity and whether the tragedy was an accident or intentional. The Grand Canyon, often referred to as America's "deadliest park" has a history of deaths by suicide.

"Two short-haul technicians (rope specialists) responded with [a] Kingman DPS Ranger helicopter to the scene," said the sheriff's office.

They found the victim dead on the scene. "He was extracted to the Command Post and transferred to the Hualapai Nation." The Skywalk The incident took place at Grand Canyon West, which is located on the Hualapai Native American Reservation. The Skywalk, a popular attraction in the area, is operated by the Hualapai Native American tribe.

The Skywalk is described as a "breathtaking 10-foot wide, horseshoe-shaped glass bridge extends 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon, giving you a clear view 4,000 feet to the Canyon floor below."

The Grand Canyon Resort website emphasises the safety and strength of the structure, assuring visitors that it can support the weight of seventy fully loaded 747 passenger jets.

"There's simply no thrill, like stepping out on glass thousands of feet in the air, yet there's no need to be nervous — Skywalk is strong enough to hold seventy fully loaded 747 passenger jets."

As per Mirror UK, it is uncertain whether he fell from the Skywalk itself or from the edge of the Grand Canyon. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and the Mojave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue provided the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. United States' "deadliest park" This unfortunate event adds to the troubling statistics associated with the Grand Canyon.

It has been referred to as the "deadliest park" in the United States, with numerous reports of missing persons, deaths, and suicides.

Since 2018, at least 56 people have been reported missing at the Grand Canyon.

According to Ken Phillips, a former search and rescue agent with the National Park Service, the recorded fatalities within the canyon average around 12 per year.

Talking to The Post, he explained that these fatalities "can be from everything relating to heat stroke, lightning, drownings on the river, air crashes, suicides, accidental falls – all types of things."

