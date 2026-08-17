FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle of Pakistan detained 258 foreign nationals from Sparco Plaza, Gulberg Greens, accusing nationals of China, Vietnam and Indonesia of reportedly operating an illegal call centre. Following the development, FIA DG Usman Anwar stated that a majority of the suspects allegedly disguised themselves as women on mobile applications and online platforms, developed contact with Pakistani citizens.
He explained that the suspects would initially build trust with their victims before drawing them into fake business and investment opportunities, promising abnormally high returns. Once the victims wired their funds, the suspects would reportedly vanish or cut off all further contact.
Also read: Israeli minister Ben-Gvir calls for 'killing 30-40 people in Gaza every night'; Iran reacts
FIR filed under the Foreigners Act 1946 of Pakistan
Out of 259 detained, 184 individuals were from Vietnam, 41 from China, 32 from Indonesia and one from Malaysia. All of them were running through the Integrated Border Management System, mostly entering through a visitor visa. In response, the FIR, numbered FIR/AHTC-GL-581/28 and dated 11 August 2026, was filed by the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946.
Several reports suggest that the individuals had developed “a huge call centre type business setup.” After the entire group were booked, their particulars were checked against the Integrated Border Management System. No difference was made between organisers, employees, or an individual whose presence may have been incidental.
Trending Stories
On the same day, 11 August 2026, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory issued an unusual order officially designating SPARCO Plaza in Gulberg Greens as a "Sub-Jail/Lock-Up" to hold the 258 foreign nationals taken into custody by the FIA. Backed by Section 541 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Prisons Act 1894, the notification put full responsibility for securing the temporary facility and its detainees in the hands of the FIA's Director General — the very agency that had carried out the raid and filed the case.