FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle of Pakistan detained 258 foreign nationals from Sparco Plaza, Gulberg Greens, accusing nationals of China, Vietnam and Indonesia of reportedly operating an illegal call centre. Following the development, FIA DG Usman Anwar stated that a majority of the suspects allegedly disguised themselves as women on mobile applications and online platforms, developed contact with Pakistani citizens.



He explained that the suspects would initially build trust with their victims before drawing them into fake business and investment opportunities, promising abnormally high returns. Once the victims wired their funds, the suspects would reportedly vanish or cut off all further contact.

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FIR filed under the Foreigners Act 1946 of Pakistan

Out of 259 detained, 184 individuals were from Vietnam, 41 from China, 32 from Indonesia and one from Malaysia. All of them were running through the Integrated Border Management System, mostly entering through a visitor visa. In response, the FIR, numbered FIR/AHTC-GL-581/28 and dated 11 August 2026, was filed by the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act 1946.



Several reports suggest that the individuals had developed “a huge call centre type business setup.” After the entire group were booked, their particulars were checked against the Integrated Border Management System. No difference was made between organisers, employees, or an individual whose presence may have been incidental.