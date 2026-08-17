/Israeli minister Ben-Gvir calls for 'killing 30-40 people in Gaza every night'; Iran reacts

Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has made another shocking statement calling for genocide of Palestinians. In a podcast, he said that Israeli forces should “kill 30 or 40 people in Gaza every night" and go beyond “those who pose a danger at that particular moment.” He advocated for building Jewish settlements throughout the entirety of the Gaza Strip and called for the permanent, engineered mass emigration of the Palestinian population out of Gaza to other countries, while stating that "terrorists" should not be allowed to emigrate but rather be killed “one by one.” Ben-Gvir made the comments in a podcast by Rom Braslavski – a former Israeli captive held in Gaza.

Long list of extreme statements by Ben Gvir

The remarks are the latest in a long record of extreme statements from Ben-Gvir, who sits in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government and controls Israel’s police and prison services. In July 2026, he attended settler march and said: "There will be Jewish settlements in all of Gaza. And encouraging migration, and we will send them as needed to their countries. And we are returning home. Gaza is ours." In Aug 2025, during visit to Al Aqsa compound, Ben-Gvir called for the full military occupation and annexation of Gaza. He advocated for extending Israeli sovereignty over the territory while promoting the explicit expulsion of its Palestinian population. Previously in 2023, he had said, Ben-Gvir used sweeping language regarding who should be targeted in military actions. He stated, “When we say that Hamas should be destroyed, it also means those who celebrate, those who support, and those who hand out candy — they’re all terrorists, and they should also be destroyed.”