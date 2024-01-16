LIVE TV
2024 Military Strength Ranking: India ranked above Britain, US tops list

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 17, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

The report further notes that the top four countries have retained their spot compared to the last year. Whereas, the UK has moved up from eighth place last year to fifth this year. South Korea remains in sixth place as it was last year. Photograph:(Reuters)

America's military spending is said to be $876 billion and it's on top of the Power Index list because of the country's dominance in key material, financial, and resource categories 

The United States took the first spot in Global Firepower's Military Strength Rankings 2024, followed by Russia and China. India clinched fourth sport, above the United Kingdom and Japan. Bhutan is at the bottom of the list with a power index of 6.3704. 

Global Firepower's rankings are based on the evaluation of 145 countries, considering over 60 individual factors such as troop numbers, military equipment, financial stability, geographic location, and available resources. 

All the mentioned factors are taken into consideration to determine a particular country's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score with categories ranging from the quantity of military and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography. 

In a statement on its website, Global Firepower said that "our unique, in-house formula allows for smaller, more technologically advanced nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed powers, and special modifiers, in the form of bonuses and penalties, are applied to further refine the list, which is compiled annually". 

Here's the list of the top 10 countries with the most powerful militaries 

1. United States
Power Index: 0.0699    
Total Military Personnel (est): 2,127,500

2. Russia
Power Index: 0.0702    
Total Military Personnel (est): 3,570,000

3. China
Power Index: 0.0706    
Total Military Personnel (est): 3,170,000

4. India
Power Index: 0.1023    
Total Military Personnel (est): 5,137,550

5. South Korea    
Power Index: 0.1416    
Total Military Personnel (est): 3,820,000

6. United Kingdom
Power Index: 0.1443    
Total Military Personnel (est): 1,108,860

7. Japan
Power Index: 0.1601    
Total Military Personnel (est): 328,150

8. Turkey
Power Index: 0.1697    
Total Military Personnel (est): 883,900

9. Pakistan 
Power Index: 0.1711    
Total Military Personnel (est): 1,704,000

10. Italy
Power Index: 0.1863    
Total Military Personnel (est): 289,000

Forbes India cited a report by the World Bank to get a detailed look at how much the nations are investing in their militaries. 

For example, America's military spending is said to be $876 billion and it's on top of the Power Index list because of the country's commanding dominance in key material, financial, and resource categories. It is also a leading player in technological advancements, excelling in the medical, aerospace, and computer/telecom sectors. As per the report, the US has 13,300 aircraft, with 983 being attack helicopters. 

Russia stood at second position based on its advanced technology and strategic global influence. They have a significant and well-trained military force, but the Russian forces have been criticised for the reported shortcomings in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. 

China is at the number three spot and the nation has made significant attempts to improve its navy, airpower, and land warfare capabilities, mostly from domestic sources. Its military spending is around $292 billion. 

When we talk about, the report mentioned that its military spending is around $81.3 billion. It has a growing focus on digitisation and modernisation, and in recent years, it has increased its defence budget significantly. 

Last year, India proposed $72.6 billion in defence spending for the 2023-24 financial year, which was 13 per cent up from the previous period's initial estimates. It aimed to add more fighter jets and roads along its tense border with China. As per the report, India possesses a total of 2,210 aircraft, 4,614 tanks, and 295 assets in terms of naval forces.

