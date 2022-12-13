2016 Nice terror attack: French court finds all 8 suspects guilty

Seven men and one woman were found guilty and sentenced by a French court for their roles in 2016 Nice terror attack in which a truck went on a rampage on a two kilometre (1.2 mile) road. The horrific incident that took place on Nice's seaside boulevard claimed 86 lives. Families were celebrating Bastille Day, France's national holiday, at the time of the terror attack.

Attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel was shot dead by police on the spot.

The Paris court found main defendant Mohamed Gharaieb guilty of belonging to a terrorist organisation. He was a friend of Bouhlel. Gharaieb was handed 18-year prison sentence.

Chokri Chafroud and Ramzi Arefa, two other high-profile defendants, were also found guilty. They had been accused of helping Bouhlel to weapons and the truck. They were handed jail sentences of 18 and 12 years respectively.

Five other people were handed sentences of two to eight years.

None of the defendants was accused of taking part in the attack or even of complicity - a decision which survivors said they were struggling with.

Islamic State claimed responsibility a few days after the Nice rampage but offered no proof that the attacker, who had a record of domestic violence and petty crime, had had any direct contact with the group.

The verdict delivered by the court can be appealed by the guilty if they choose to.

(With inputs from agencies)

