19 people killed in fire, clash at nightclub in Indonesia, say cops

In clashes between two groups, at least 19 people have been killed in the town of Sorong in Indonesia's West Papua province, police officials said on Tuesday.

The conflict had begun inside a nightclub, which has got burnt.

"One of the dead was a member of the groups that clashed on Monday night at the club in Sorong city and 18 bodies were found after the fire," Adam Erwindi, spokesperson, West Papua Police, said on Metro TV.

In a statement, Sorong police chief Ary Nyoto Setiawan earlier said, "The clash broke out last night (Monday) at 11 pm. It was a prolonged conflict from a clash on Saturday."

The police are still investigating the incident and looking to find out what caused the clash and whether the fire was set intentionally or was it accidental.

Erwindi added that along with the probe, police officers were also meeting the main figures of the two groups to make for more conducive conditions.

The police and Indonesian military officers were controlling the area now.

