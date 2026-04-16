A teenage boy was killed and two others injured in a suspected gang-related shooting at Eisenhower Park in Nassau County, New York, according to police. The violence broke out Wednesday evening (Apr 15) following a confrontation in a gathering that escalated into gunfire. According to the Nassau County Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday near Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue. Two people carrying weapons were taken into custody and information on charges and the suspects' identities was not immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.
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What exactly happened?
According to reports, park-goers alerted authorities, who arrived to find three people shot. All three were taken to a local hospital by emergency services, where the teenager was pronounced dead, while the other two victims underwent surgery and were later reported to be in stable condition. Their identities and ages were not disclosed. The Nassau County Police Department cordoned off the area, launched a search for suspects, and managed crowd control as a helicopter hovered overhead during the ongoing investigation.
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Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said that the shooting stemmed from a barbeque invitation that was allegedly circulated to gang members through social media. He explained that during the gathering, two individuals got into an argument, which escalated into gunfire. Ryder confirmed that a 15-year-old boy and two others were struck in the shooting. He also stated that two armed individuals were taken into custody, though charges and identities had not yet been released. Following the incident, police flooded the area, deployed patrol units across nearby roads, and used a helicopter to assist in the ongoing response and investigation.