Reports identify Jesse Strang as the alleged transgender suspect in the Canada mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, though authorities have not officially confirmed the shooter’s identity.
Authorities launched an intense investigation after two mass shootings in Canada on Tuesday (Feb 10). At least nine people were reported killed, and dozens were injured after an alleged shooter launched open fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.
The police said they were aware who the suspect was, but did not disclose their identity, except that it was a woman with brown hair and wearing a dress. But Canadian news organisations have reported that the alleged shooter was an 18-year-old transgender.
The Western Standard and Juno News identified the alleged shooter as Jesse Strang. These outlets stated that they obtained the name from a close family member. Although the information has not been confirmed by the authorities. WION can not independently verify the information.
Moreover, a public YouTube account, believed to be owned by Jesse, showed the transgender flag and had the pronouns “she/her,” as per Juno News.