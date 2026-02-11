LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Who was Jesse Strang, alleged transgender suspect in Canada’s mass shooting? Here’s what reports claim

Who was Jesse Strang, alleged transgender suspect in Canada’s mass shooting? Here’s what reports claim

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 11, 2026, 20:16 IST | Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 21:32 IST

Reports identify Jesse Strang as the alleged transgender suspect in the Canada mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, though authorities have not officially confirmed the shooter’s identity.

Canada shooter identfied?
1 / 4
(Photograph: X)

Canada shooter identfied?

Authorities launched an intense investigation after two mass shootings in Canada on Tuesday (Feb 10). At least nine people were reported killed, and dozens were injured after an alleged shooter launched open fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

What did Police say?
2 / 4
(Photograph: X)

What did Police say?

The police said they were aware who the suspect was, but did not disclose their identity, except that it was a woman with brown hair and wearing a dress. But Canadian news organisations have reported that the alleged shooter was an 18-year-old transgender.

Jesse Strang is the suspect?
3 / 4
(Photograph: X)

Jesse Strang is the suspect?

The Western Standard and Juno News identified the alleged shooter as Jesse Strang. These outlets stated that they obtained the name from a close family member. Although the information has not been confirmed by the authorities. WION can not independently verify the information.

YouTube channel
4 / 4
(Photograph: X)

YouTube channel

Moreover, a public YouTube account, believed to be owned by Jesse, showed the transgender flag and had the pronouns “she/her,” as per Juno News.

Trending Photo

'How do I stop myself', 'I'm not schizophrenic...': Here's what Jesse Strang said in old Reddit posts
7

'How do I stop myself', 'I'm not schizophrenic...': Here's what Jesse Strang said in old Reddit posts

Iran’s missiles threaten US military bases from Qatar to Iraq. Here’s how
8

Iran’s missiles threaten US military bases from Qatar to Iraq. Here’s how

Jesse Strang: 'Biologically male', guns at home, behavioural issues - 5 claims on alleged Canada shooter
7

Jesse Strang: 'Biologically male', guns at home, behavioural issues - 5 claims on alleged Canada shooter

Denial culture: How Pakistan’s ‘disowning’ of its soldiers continues to haunt national morale
5

Denial culture: How Pakistan’s ‘disowning’ of its soldiers continues to haunt national morale

Who was Jesse Strang, alleged transgender suspect in Canada’s mass shooting? Here’s what reports claim
4

Who was Jesse Strang, alleged transgender suspect in Canada’s mass shooting? Here’s what reports claim