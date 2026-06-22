An explosion at Qatar's largest gas facility on Sunday night killed 15 people, and left 66 injured, said Qatar's energy minister Saad al-Kaabi. The blast at the city's main liquified natural gas (LNG) processing site in Ras Laffan industrial zone was due to a "technical accident".

Among the dead were Indian workers but no detail has yet been given about the exact number of casualties.

"I find myself today having to do something I have always hoped will never happen, and that is to announce, the tragic loss of 13 lives of our people who hold Indian and Pakistani nationalities," said al-Kaabi in a press conference on Monday.

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The blast happened when workers were restarting operations at the gas plant, which was halted after an Iranian attack in March.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are declared out of danger now.

"Sixty-six people have been reported injured and are receiving medical treatment, none of whom are in life-threatening condition," al-Kaabi said.

He also ruled out any sabotage and said the explosion would not affect the country's exports.

No impact on export of LNG

The blast at the LNG processing site in Ras Laffan on Sunday was so strong that its impact was felt across central Doha, more than 70km (43 miles) away.

The reason behind the blast at the the Barzan local gas supply facility is yet to be ascertained, but there is no environmental risk.

"Authorities have started a full investigation to determine the cause of this unfortunate incident," said al-Kaabi at the press meet.