13,000 chairs placed outside German parliament to protest against Greek migrant camps

As a symbol of protest against the terrible situation of the Greek migrant camps, four groups got together and placed 13,000 chairs outside the German parliament building in Berlin, Germany.

Moria camp, located on Lesbos island, is Greece's largest reception camp. The camp has a capacity of less than 2,800 people. However, at present, there are 13,000 people stuck there.

Also read| 44% of people in Greece to skip coronavirus vaccine: Study

Overall, thee are five camps in Greece which have nearly 24,000 people stuck in them. the camps, however, can only handle less than 6,100 people.

The protesting groups said the capacity of the camps versus the present number of people in these migrant camps directly points out the terrible conditions that the migrants are being out through.

Germany has taken in 465 people from these camps, mostly sick children and their families. Berlin alone has promised to take in over a thousand.

"The Bundestag was on holiday this summer, the humanitarian catastrophe at the EU external borders was not," the groups said in a statement.

Also watch| Turkey issues fresh threat to Greece, warning amid row over gas & oil resources

The demonstration was collectively organised by Seebruecke, Sea-Watch, Campact and LeaveNoOneBehind on Monday in Berlin.

These protests came a week after Greece reported first coronavirus case in the Moria camp.

During the protests, a mock stage was also planted with three chairs placed as a symbol for the chairs of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. The chair installation is taking place in the context of the anti-racist action days by "We’ll Come United" and is organised by several groups such as Sea-Watch, Campact and LeaveNoOneBehind.