44% of people in Greece to skip coronavirus vaccine: Study

As many as 44 per cent of Greeks said they would not take a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, a poll published on Sunday revealed.

According to the study published in To Vima weekly, forty-four per cent of participants said they would not take the COVID-19 vaccine even if it is freely available and duly approved.

Also read | 90% of China's Sinovac employees, families took coronavirus vaccine

It said the vaccine refusal rate is 56 per cent in the age group of 45-54 and 54 per cent among 17-34 category.

Also read | Uncertainty over long-term immune response has implications for vaccine efficacy: Experts

The study that was carried out by Greek company Metron Analysis and included 1,000 respondents also found that nearly 17 per cent people oppose wearing masks in public spaces.

The Greek government has already said that the vaccine to treat the deadly virus would not be mandatory, but will be "strongly recommended."

Greece has so far handled the virus much better than other European countries with over 11,500 infections and 284 deaths.

However, half of the total number of infections were recorded in August, suggesting that reopening of economy, borders and resumption of large gatherings have led to a sharp rise in cases.

