125 tweets in a day — Donald Trump floods Twitter with impeachment proceedings

A new presidential record for activity on Twitter is set by the impeached US President Donald Trump. Tweeting and retweeting on his favourite social media app, the President ranted at length about the Senate impeachment trial, the Democrats who want to replace him and other unusual things.

According to Factba.se, a service that compiles and analyzes data on the President, Trump had barrelled through his previous record of 123 Twitter posts in a day that he had set a little over a month ago by 4:25 pm (21:25 GMT).

On December 12, 2019, when the House Judiciary Committee opened its marathon session to approve two Articles of Impeachment against the President was the day Trump set his previous record for tweets on a single day. Citing research from Factba.se, January 2015 was when Trump set his all-time record for tweets in a day before becoming President. Most of his tweets were dedicated to plugging his reality television show.

The POTUS started his Wednesday morning in Davos, Switzerland where he was attending the World Economic Forum and hammered out 41 tweets between 12 am and 1 am (17:00 and 18:00 GMT) in Washington, DC (6 am to 7 am in Davos).

Haranguing the Democrats over his impeachment trial constituted the vast majority of his posts, which his adoring base of 71 million followers enjoyed in the form of retweets of messages, videos and images from Republican legislators.

Ripping into Representative Adam Schiff, one of the House Democratic impeachment managers was a large chunk of Trump's tweets. The centrepiece of it all was a retweet of a provocative image posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino that shows Trump walking in front of a fiery scene meant to symbolise the incineration of the "Deep State".

The record-breaking re-tweet came from Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who announced a new podcast about the Impeachment trial, Factba.se stated.