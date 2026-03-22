An Iranian ballistic missile struck the southern Israeli city of Dimona on Saturday, leading to a 12-year-old boy getting seriously injured and over 60 others being wounded. Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that emergency crews fanned out across at least 12 separate sites in the city to search for casualties after a cluster munition missile also struck Dimona, a city about 13 km (eight miles) from the Negev Nuclear Research Centre.

Israeli Channel 12 News reported that a cluster munition missile and a separate ballistic missile struck the area. A building collapsed, but it remained unclear whether it was due to a direct hit or from fragments of intercepted projectiles. The missile, which carried a large warhead, caused damage to homes and other buildings in the area, according to rescue services.

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Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom said 60 people are being treated for injuries in hospitals following the missile strike on Dimona. The injuries were largely caused by shrapnel.

Soroka Hospital in Beersheba says it received the 12-year-old, and his condition is serious after he was hit by shrapnel. Several others being treated at Soroka are in good condition.

The mother of the seriously wounded boy told the Kan public broadcaster that he hadn’t managed to reach the bomb shelter when the projectile struck, hurling him and 30 others.

The Health Ministry said that 150 injured people have been taken to hospitals in the past 24 hours as a result of the conflict with Iran.

Iran claims it attacked Dimona in retaliation

Iran has claimed it attacked Dimona “after the US and Israel attacked the Bushehr power plant and the Natanz facilities.”

The Iranian Tasnim news agency wrote, “The enemy has once again received an unforgettable lesson. The missile attack on the Dimona area has once again sent a clear message: No area is safe from Iranian missiles. The enemy must surrender before it is too late.”

The Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, commonly known as the Dimona nuclear reactor, is a nuclear installation located in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, approximately 13 kilometres southeast of the city of Dimona.

IDF strikes ‘strategic’ nuclear weapons development site at university

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force struck an Iranian nuclear research and development site in Tehran.

According to the IDF, the “strategic” site at the Malek Ashtar University was used by Iran’s military industries to develop components for nuclear weapons.

Malek Ashtar University is under Western sanctions over its activities relating to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

‘Iran’s new tactics and launch systems will leave US and Israel astonished’

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s Aerospace Force said that the country will launch more missiles towards Israel overnight.

“From this moment, I declare the missile dominance of Iran’s sons [forces] over the skies of the occupied territories,” Seyed Majid Mousavi said on X.

“The new tactics and launch systems will leave the US and Israel astonished,” he added.

IDF investigating its failure to intercept Iranian ballistic missile that hit Dimona

The IDF said it is investigating the failure to intercept the Iranian ballistic missile that struck the southern city of Dimona on Saturday, injuring dozens and causing extensive damage.

The military confirmed that air defences engaged the ballistic missile, but the interceptors failed to knock it down. “The incident will be investigated,” the army said.