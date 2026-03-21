/‘If America attacks Pakistan, we’ll target Delhi and Mumbai in India,’ says former high commissioner Abdul Basit

Pakistan’s former high commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, has raised fresh concerns about regional security even as there is no let-up in tensions amid the ongoing Iran War by stating that Pakistan could strike India if it faces an existential threat from the US. Basit, who served as Islamabad’s top diplomat in New Delhi from 2014 to 2017, made the controversial statement while discussing a hypothetical worst-case scenario.

“Let’s say the situation in Iran worsens and Israel positions itself closer to us. Suppose a scenario develops where the United States also views our nuclear programme negatively or attempts to destroy our nuclear capability,” Basit said.

“I am talking about a worst-case scenario, something that is among the impossibilities, because Pakistan has the capability to defend itself,” he said, while emphasising that such a scenario was highly unlikely.

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Basit argued that if Pakistan were attacked by the United States and were unable to respond directly due to range or operational limitations, India would become the default target.

“If the US attacks Pakistan and we cannot reach their bases in the Gulf or strike Israel, then what would be our only option? India,” he said.

“We would have nothing else to do. Even if our range does not extend there, if someone casts a hostile eye on us, we would, without hesitation, attack India—Mumbai, New Delhi—we would not hold back.”

“Whatever happens afterward would be dealt with later, and we should not hold back either,” he said, reiterating that such a situation remains unlikely but possible in theory.

Basit’s remarks reflect a similar approach to Iran attacking Gulf countries since it cannot target the US due to distance. However, while the Gulf nations being targeted by Tehran have US bases, there is no such military facility of Washington in India, which makes Basit’s suggestion reckless, irresponsible, and provocative.

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Basit’s remarks come after US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday that Pakistan is among the countries that pose the most significant nuclear threats to the United States. “Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan pose the biggest nuclear threats to the US," Gabbard told a Senate panel. She also pointed out the growing concerns over missile capabilities being developed by several countries, including Iran.