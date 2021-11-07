12 ‘illegal immigrants’ arrested for fleeing plane that made emergency landing in Spain airport

One of the busiest and major airports in Spain was shut down for nearly four hours after 21 passengers fled a plane that had made an emergency landing due to a medical emergency.

A plane flying from Casablanca in Morocco to Istanbul, Turkey, was diverted to Palma de Mallorca on Friday.

According to local media, the Air Arabia Maroc plane made an emergency landing after a Moroccan man was said to have fallen into a diabetic coma.

When the doors of the Airbus A320 opened, a group of 21 passengers ran from the plane, reportedly escaping over the perimeter fence.

As of Saturday, 12 people have been arrested and questioned by Spain’s national police.

According to police, the Moroccan man who claimed to be ill was also arrested after a health check at a hospital found him to be fit and well.

However, a fellow passenger accompanying him to the hospital reportedly disappeared.

According to police, they are investigating whether the passengers’ escape from the plane was spontaneous or was it an attempt to immigrate illegally.

The top Spanish government official for the Balearic Islands, Aina Calvo, said the event was unprecedented for a Spanish airport.

Most of the escapees who were arrested were found by the Guardia Civil, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reports, noting that “one was caught walking along the road to Manacor”.

Around 60 national and international flights were diverted or delayed as a result of the incident.

The Air Arabia Maroc plane later continued to Turkey with its remaining passengers.

