/113-year-old Swedish church moved 3 miles on wheels. Here's why

Looks like a scene borrowed from Noddy, a cartoon series, where the protagonist would tow his house around town. And now, a church in Sweden has followed suit as an iron ore mine threatening to swallow the town has prompted its relocation. The neo-GothicKiruna Church, apart from being a tourist attraction, is considered a distinctive structure in the town.

Visuals of the church moving to its new location have grabbed many eyeballs both offline and online. In your wildest imagination, of reality, would you assume shifting locations could mean seeing an entire building roll down the road. That’s the sight churchgoers and netizens have been raving about. The 113-year-old wooden structure will be moved along a 3-mile route.

What triggered the relocation?

Sweden houses the world’s largest underground iron ore mine, and it is threatening to swallow the town of Kiruna. To safeguard the heritage structure, the city is planning the relocation on wheels, a unique way to secure its history.

“The city's history has always been shaped by our mining operations, and the ongoing urban transformation is part of this long story – the expansion of the ore body has been known for a long time. In Kiruna, we're also exploring the Per Geijer deposit, an iron ore deposit that contains high levels of phosphorus and is one of Europe's largest known deposits of rare earth elements.” LKAB, a Swedish mining company, said in a statement.

Mining company's gift to the town

LKAB, the state-owned mining company, had gifted the church to the town. In 2001, the people voted it as the best building of all time, built before 1950. Its structure is its unique feature. It was also built on a hill so devotees could see the rest of the town. The church was designed to match the Sami style of architecture.