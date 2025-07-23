/Rain or shine: Filipino couple says ‘I Do’ in flooded church after Typhoon Wipha

While heavy rains lashed Philippines along with Typhoon Wipha, which resulted in massive flooding, a couple from the Philippines refused to let the weather put a damper on their special day. When incessant rains flooded their wedding venue, the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan province, the couple decided to go ahead with the ceremony rather than postponing it.

According to a report by news agency Associated Press (AP), it showed Jade Rick Verdillo and Jamaica Aguilar wading through the flooded aisle of the church, smiling, not letting the rain deter them on their wedding day. Though the couple knew flooding could be a risk because of continuous rain, they were surprised by the knee-high water, and they went ahead anyway, saying all marriages have their share of problems.

“We just mustered enough courage. We decided today because it is a sacrifice in itself. But there will be more sacrifices if we don’t push through today," Verdillo was quoted saying to AP.

See the video here:

Their wedding pictures show the bride and groom's side standing on waters that were flooded just to be present at the ceremony. The bride, in her white wedding dress, took a wading path through the waters to walk down the aisle with her wedding train flowing behind her. At the altar, Verdillo waited to receive her in his white suit with pants rolled up to the knees. The couple who had been together for 10 years said the rains were just another test for their relationship.