/10 injured, 9 critical after mass stabbing on London-bound train; 2 arrested

A horrific stabbing attack on a London-bound train Saturday (Nov 1) night left ten people in hospital, nine of them with "life-threatening injuries", prompting a massive police response in the UK. Two suspects have been arrested for the horrific stabbing attack. Armed police and paramedics rushed to Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire after reports of a mass stabbing aboard a train travelling from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

Two suspects arrested

Reports suggest that the train was stopped at the Cambridgeshire station around 7:40 pm local time, where officers quickly detained two suspects. Police have not yet confirmed a motive. "Ten people have been taken to the hospital following a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire. Nine are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries," British Transport Police said in a statement on X. Counter-terrorism units were also assisting the investigation, added the statement.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as passengers tried to flee. One told The Times they saw a man with a large knife and "blood everywhere". Another said people were being trampled as panic spread through the carriages. When the train finally stopped, the suspect was reportedly seen holding a knife on the platform before being tasered and restrained by police.

'Appalling' attack

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "appalling" and "deeply concerning", saying that his thoughts were with the victims. "My thanks go to the emergency services for their response," he said on X, urging people in the area to follow police advice. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed that two people had been taken into custody. Their identities are yet to be made public. Cambridgeshire Mayor Paul Bristow said he was aware of "horrendous scenes" at the station and sent his "thoughts and prayers" to those affected.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it mounted a "large-scale response," deploying ambulances, helicopters, and tactical teams. Train operator London North Eastern Railway (LNER) suspended services in the area, warning of "major disruption."

