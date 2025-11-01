Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Canada PM Mark Carney reveals he apologised to Trump after Reagan ad derails trade talks

Canada PM Mark Carney reveals he apologised to Trump after Reagan ad derails trade talks

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Nov 01, 2025, 15:04 IST | Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 15:07 IST
Canada PM Mark Carney reveals he apologised to Trump after Reagan ad derails trade talks

US President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on October 7, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Canadian PM Mark Carney said he apologised to Donald Trump over an Ontario ad that used Ronald Reagan’s 1987 anti-tariff speech, which angered Trump and led him to suspend US-Canada trade talks. 

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday revealed that he apologised to US President Donald Trump over an anti-tariff ad featuring former US president Ronald Reagan. Days after Trump announced that he would be hiking tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10 per cent and suspended trade talks with the nation, Carney, while talking to the press in the South Korean city of Gyeongju said that "I did apologise to the president. The President was offended." He also said that the US-Canada talks would restart whenever Washington was "ready".

Also read | Trump says 'do NOT want Americans to go hungry’ as judges order him to keep food aid running amid shutdown

Why did Trump stop US-Canada trade talks?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The trade relationship between the United States and Canada took an unexpected turn last month, after a decades-old speech by former US president Ronald Reagan triggered a diplomatic storm. It began when Ontario Premier Doug Ford ran an ad in US markets featuring Reagan’s 1987 remarks denouncing tariffs. The video, meant to celebrate cross-border unity, quickly caught Donald Trump’s attention — and his fury. Within hours, Trump announced that all US trade talks with Canada were “terminated.”

Soon after, speaking on X, Ford sought to strike a conciliatory tone. "Canada and the United States are friends, neighbours, and allies. President Ronald Reagan knew that we are stronger together," he wrote. But the backlash from Washington grew so intense that Ford later said, after consulting Prime Minister Mark Carney, he would pull the ad campaign by Monday.

Ford's office, however, countered that the ad used "an unedited excerpt from one of Reagan’s public addresses, which is available through public domain", and posted a longer version online for transparency.

Trending Stories

Also read | Canada to continue airing controversial Ronald Reagan ad? Ontario Premier said THIS after Trump suspended trade talks

What was the ad about?

The one-minute ad featured Reagan saying that "trade barriers hurt every American worker." But Trump accused Canada of running a "fake" and "fraudulent" video, and without offering any evidence to back the claim, declared all trade negotiations suspended. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio added fuel, claiming the clip took Reagan’s words "out of context." The Reagan Foundation joined the criticism, saying Ontario used Reagan’s remarks without permission and "misrepresents" his intent.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics