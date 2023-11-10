1 in every 3 deaths from nonmelanoma skin cancer linked to working outdoors under sun, WHO calls for action

About one in every three deaths that take place from nonmelanoma skin cancer is reportedly caused by working outdoors under the sun, the World Health Organisation has cautioned in a joint report along with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

As per the report, Nonmelanoma skin cancer "refers to a group of cancers that develop in the upper layers of the skin. The two main subtypes of this cancer are basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma."

The shocking research report was released on Wednesday (Nov 8) laying out data that shows how critical the challenge really is. As per the report, in 2019, an estimated 28 percent of the global working-age population was exposed to solar ultraviolet radiation while working outdoors. It included an unimaginably large chuck of the global population - nearly 1.6 billion individuals aged 15 or older.

Making matters worse, the report also suggests that nearly 19,000 people from 183 countries succumbed to nonmelanoma skin cancer in 2019. More than half of these fatalities, about 65 percent, were males.

Pressing need to prevent deaths

While the key point of unprotected exposure while working outdoors was highlighted in the report, it also called on governments and employers to take steps to address the pressing need for measures to prevent these deaths.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Unprotected exposure to solar ultraviolet radiation at work is a major cause of occupational skin cancer. But there are effective solutions to protect workers from the sun's harmful rays and prevent their deadly effects."

Moreover, ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo pointed out that the deaths can be largely prevented if proper and cost-effective methods are implemented.

“It is urgent that governments, employers, and workers work together to reduce the occupational risk of UV exposure. This can save thousands of lives every year,” he said.

What is even more grim to know is that this exposure has now been identified as the third-highest work-related risk factor for cancer deaths globally. Between 2000 and 2019, deaths attributed to skin cancer from workplace sun exposure nearly doubled. It jumped by 88 percent, from 10,088 deaths in 2000 to 18,960 deaths in 2019, as per the report.

What measures are proposed?

The WHO and ILO, with the help of their joint report, are advocating for robust action to protect workers from the hazards of sunlight exposure while they work outdoors.

Key policy recommendations include "providing shade, adjusting working hours away from the solar noon period, education and training, and equipping workers with sunscreen and personal protective clothing." An additional caution, as per the report, must be taken when the ultraviolet index reaches level three or higher. The index is a measurement of sun-damaging ultraviolet radiation.