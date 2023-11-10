Daily strawberry consumption linked with memory retention, reduced dementia risk

The cute-sweet and impeccable strawberries do not just flavour your ice cream right but can also help reduce the risk of dementia for certain middle-aged populations, new research has found, adding to growing evidence of the elusive fruit's link with memory retention.

The latest research by the University of Cincinnati studied daily strawberry consumption. It was published in the journal Nutrients.

According to an official readout available on the University of Cincinnati's website, last year, Robert Krikorian and his team published research that found adding blueberries to the daily diets of certain middle-aged populations may lower the chances of developing late-life dementia.

Krikorian has now said the current research into strawberries is an extension of the blueberry research.

"Both strawberries and blueberries contain antioxidants called anthocyanins, which have been implicated in a variety of berry health benefits such as metabolic and cognitive enhancements," Krikorian, professor emeritus in the UC College of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience, said in an official readout.

Also watch | Thousands attend Wuhan Strawberry music festival in China × "There is epidemiological data suggesting that people who consume strawberries or blueberries regularly have a slower rate of cognitive decline with ageing."

How the research was conducted?

Over a period of 12 weeks, a total of 30 overweight individuals, aged 50-65 years old with mild cognitive decline were asked to abstain from berry fruit consumption. They were instead told to consume a daily packet of supplement powder to be mixed with water during breakfast.

Half of the participants received powders that contained the equivalent of one cup of whole strawberries (the standard serving size), while the other half received a placebo.

The researchers also tracked their mood, intensity of depressive symptoms and metabolic data over the course of the study.

What did the study conclude?

The participants who took a daily supplement equivalent to about one cup of strawberries had improved executive ability and a reduction in depressive symptoms.

The strawberry-treated participants were also found to have a significant reduction in depressive symptoms.