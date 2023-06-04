'Strawberry Moon' illuminates night sky. Here's how this full moon got its name

People in different parts of the world were treated to the wonderful sight of the stunning Strawberry Moon which glistened in the night sky over the weekend.



The Strawberry Moon was captured by people rising above the Empire State Building, behind Stonehenge and at various other places. The netizens shared beautiful pictures of the moon, which appeared pink in colour and shined radiantly in the night sky.



The moon's honey colour is caused by pollution and dust in the atmosphere of the Earth which distorts the light of the natural satellite.

Here's why this full moon is called “Strawberry Moon”

The name “Strawberry Moon” has nothing to do with the colour of the full moon in the month of June, but it is related to ancient traditions. Interestingly, this full moon also has other names like Red Moon, Honey Moon, Flower Moon, Hot Moon, Hoe Moon and Planting Moon.



As per NASA, the Maine Farmers' Almanac started publishing full moons' Native American names in the 1930s. The June full moon was linked to Native American tribes like the Algonquin.



“The Maine Farmer's Almanac first published Indian names for the full Moons in the 1930's. According to this almanac, the full Moon in June or the last full Moon of Spring is known as the Strawberry Moon, a name universal to just about every Algonquin tribe,” explained NASA.