Earth's fake Moon? This 'quasi-moon' circled Earth since at least 100 BC, and will continue to do so

Astronomers have discovered a "quasi-moon" — an asteroid that orbits the Earth but is actually gravitationally bound by the Sun. It is called 2023 FW13 and was spotted recently, causing a stir among space enthusiasts.

Experts used the Pan-STARRS telescope at the top of the Haleakala volcano in Hawaii to observe the space rock which has gotten the label of a quasi-moon.

Sky and Telescope's report has mentioned that experts believe that it has been orbiting Earth since 100 BC and will continue to do so for at least another 1,500 years.

The report mentioned calculations by Paul Chodas (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), who said that the state of the asteroid has been in a stable resonance with Earth for about a century. It is expected to remain so for millennia to come.

If all calculations are correct (or close to correct) then 2023 FW13 would be the most stable Earth-like quasi-satellite ever discovered. Meet newly-discovered asteroid 2023 FW13. @AdrienCoffinet noticed it is a quasi-satellite of Earth.

Astronomer, Sam Deen, located precovery images which help confirm the 1:1 resonance with Earth. This is the same type of orbit as Kamoʻoalewa (2016 HO3). https://t.co/c9EnXVooXY pic.twitter.com/BY2GEOPGzL — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) April 4, 2023 × What are quasi-moons? The quasi-moons are also known as 'quasi-satellites' because they appear to orbit our planet in the same way that our natural satellite, the Moon.

The discovery of the 2023 FW13 is nothing new, as a famous object, known as 469219 Kamooalewa, was discovered in 2016. At that time, it was thought to be the tiniest, closest, and most stable known quasi-satellite.

The PanSTARRS observatory first noticed the asteroid on March 28. The discovery was officially revealed on April 1, following additional observations from the Canada France Hawaii Telescope on Mauna Kea, as well as observatories on Kitt Peak and Mount Lemmon.

As quoted by the report, Adrien Coffinet, a French astronomer and journalist, said, "When I saw the announcement, the very Earth-like semimajor axis looked suspicious to me." Coffinet, is a French astronomer and journalist and was the first to identify the nature of the quasi-Moon's orbit.

Meanwhile, Alan Harris (Space Science Institute) told Sky & Telescope that, while 2023 FW13 does indeed circle Earth but according to him the "dimension of the loop (about .18 astronomical unit in radius) is so large that Earth plays essentially no role in its motion".

