1-2-3 go, all set for wedding vow! Couples rush to Las Vegas to marry on 'magic date' of New Year's Eve

Couples are flocking in to get married on New Year’s Eve to mark their special day with a memorable date. Las Vegas, dubbed as the ‘wedding capital of the world’ is all set to witness a record number of weddings on this day. The day is more than just a New Year’s Eve it got magic in its numerical value- 12/31/23 (US date format: mm/dd/yyyy) which alternately forms, 1-2-3 1-2-3.

The date is another of the “magic dates” on which most people like to tie the knot, The most popular one was 7/7/2007, known as “Lucky 7s”, which saw the highest number of weddings on this day in Las Vegas history- a total of 4,492 couples got married, as per the Clark County, Nevada’s news release. The most recent “magic date” was 2/22/22, with a record of 2,331 weddings.

Industry experts are expecting this New Year’s Eve to break all records of weddings and set a new one with a record number.

Magic of special dates for the wedding industry

“People always want to be able to remember their anniversary date,” Brian Mills, board president of the Vegas Wedding Chamber said.

To make things smooth for couples, Las Vegas county even arranged a marriage license pop-up at the airport so couples can register and get their paperwork right when they get off the plane, the clerk told CNN. A pop-up Marriage License Bureau will open at Harry Reid International Airport from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31 to capture travelers looking to get married on New Year’s Eve for its double whammy of a holiday and the date’s rare numerical sequence of 1-2-3-1-2-3. pic.twitter.com/ULwznlIYmE — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 26, 2023 × The wedding chamber’s venues are already all sold for New Year’s Eve with up to 20 per cent more weddings booked on the day as compared to other days, said Mills.

Some Las Vegas venues are even offering special packages to commemorate the date- The Love Story Wedding Chapel’s $123 New Year Nuptials package lets couples “wed n walk” and enjoy a bubbly toast, while Vegas Weddings’ $2,024 “Celebrate 123123” package offers a walk down the aisle just moments before midnight. The Chapel of the Flowers described its remaining New Year’s Eve slots as “not just a date – it's 123 123, a once-in-a-lifetime experience!”

Las Vegas has always been hustling and bustling with lots of couples marrying in the city, but these magic dates definitely boost the already booming wedding industry in the city.

The wedding venues and planners also give a personalised array of wedding ceremonies- from small, private ceremonies to million-dollar weddings, making Las Vegas a top marriage destination.