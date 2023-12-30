Do you know about South Korea's 'digital nomad' visa launching next year? You can avail it from THIS date

In a bid to accommodate the growing trend of remote work and vacations, South Korea is poised to introduce a "digital nomad" visa starting January 1. This will enable foreign residents to reside in the country for up to two years while maintaining employment in their home country, media reports said quoting officials.

South Korea's Justice Ministry acknowledged the increasing popularity of the "workcation" phenomenon. In this, individuals work remotely from diverse locations.

The ministry said, "To make remote work and vacation of foreigners in Korea smoother, we have decided to launch a new digital nomad visa."

Previously, foreigners had to apply for tourist visas or limit their stays to less than 90 days without a visa for a 'workcation' in Korea. The new visa system is designed to allow employees and employers from overseas firms to tour and work remotely in Korea for an extended period.

Documents required

Applicants for the digital nomad visa must provide documentation to the South Korean embassy in their respective countries. They must be able to show an annual income exceeding 84.96 million won (S$86,700), double South Korea's gross national income per capita as of 2022.

Additional documents such as employment verification and a criminal record check must also be submitted.

Also, applicants must possess private health insurance with coverage of at least 100 million won. This is to ensure their ability to return home in case of emergencies.

Age requirements

Applicants must be 18 or older and have a minimum of one year of experience in their current field.

Once granted the visa, digital nomads can bring along their spouses and children. Notably, the visa initially permits a one-year stay in South Korea, with an option to extend for another year.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine war: Biggest aerial attacks since the start of the war × Another attractive offer is that foreigners already in South Korea on short-term tourist visas like B-1, B-2, or C-3 can apply for the new digital nomad visa. But there is a catch to it. This move does not grant digital nomads the ability to seek employment within South Korea.