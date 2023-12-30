Wild wild wave! Beachgoers swept away by massive wave off California beach | Video

Wild wave! A video captured an absolutely terrifying moment from California when beachgoers were hit by a massive wave. The video was recorded in one of the CCTV cameras on Thursday off a Ventura beach in California. A total of eight people were injured, as per FOX 11.

The incident took place at Santa Crux in Ventura, Southern California. The massive wave went rogue into Seaward Avenue, where a dozen onlookers were gathered near a wall to view the day’s incredible high surf. The wave slammed into the boundary wall pounding the coastline on Thursday, causing major flooding and damage.

Massive wave hit hard in California, as recorded on camera

The video caught the scary moment on camera when the giant wave swept away the nearby parking area with dozens of people around. In the video, people were seen running desperately for shelter while a driver in a truck hit the gas in an attempt to get away.

Watch the video. Rogue wave slams into Southern California beachgoers pic.twitter.com/mHAGfnr47C — Kim Larsen (@Larsen126052Kim) December 29, 2023 × One man can be seen being swept down the street while clinging onto his bicycle while another person, who is on the beachside, appears to jump over the wall just before the wave hits the concrete structure.

As per reports, the surge of water rushed inland for about a block. The swell was so powerful that it pushed a tree and water right through the protective glass and caused major damage to the Hotel Inn on the Beach located on Seaward Avenue.

The Ventura County Fire Department came to rescue people in time and save multiple people including a lifeguard who got caught in the tide while attempting to rescue a surfer. Footage shows the lifeguard being pulled from the water by two men.

People are advised to stay away from the waters. Officials issued evacuation orders for several northern and central California coastal communities.

With more windy weather forecast over the weekend, several of the beaches will remain closed in the state. The next big swells are expected to arrive on Saturday as powerful Pacific Cyclones continue to send massive waves toward the West Coast, as per the National Weather Service.