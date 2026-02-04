/'You will be among us sooner...': Maduro’s son marks one month since US attack on Venezuela, his parents' capture

As former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro continues to be in US prison, his son Nicolas Maduro Guerra has shared a post on social media marking exactly a month of US attack on Venezuela and capture of his father and mother. In what is being called a heartfelt message by Guerra, he describes the "tough" reality of being without his father's advice, wisdom, and direct presence for 30 days and the pain he feels within. He went on to describe that Venezuelans are united and committed to the “path of Bolívar and Chávez”. He said that they still the dream of Venezuelan sovereignty. On January 3, Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured and removed from the country, leading to political transition in Venezuela.

“Has it been tough? Yes, very tough. However, it is a month of certainty in the people, of feeling prepared by you to face this challenge. And of feeling sad but strengthened in you, in your serenity, your peace that you transmit to us in this moment. Here we are, Dad, with the homeland and the people united and steadfast. And when I see you again, we will give each other a hug and continue the path of Bolívar and Chávez, so that the Venezuelan family may have a dignified, happy, full, and developed life in all fields and dimensions.Long live Venezuela! Long live the homeland! Long live Nicolás Maduro Moros and Cilia Flores!” he wrote in his message.

US attacked Venezuela