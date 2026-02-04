/'You will be among us sooner...': Maduro’s son marks one month since US attack on Venezuela, his parents' capture

As former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro continues to be in US prison, his son Nicolas Maduro Guerra has shared a post on social media marking exactly a month of US attack on Venezuela and capture of his father and mother. In what is being called a heartfelt message by Guerra, he describes the "tough" reality of being without his father's advice, wisdom, and direct presence for 30 days and the pain he feels within. He went on to describe that Venezuelans are united and committed to the “path of Bolívar and Chávez”. He said that they still the dream of Venezuelan sovereignty. On January 3, Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured and removed from the country, leading to political transition in Venezuela.
Also Read: 'You couldn’t make a deal with this guy', says Marco Rubio at Senate hearing on Nicolas Maduro’s capture
“Has it been tough? Yes, very tough. However, it is a month of certainty in the people, of feeling prepared by you to face this challenge. And of feeling sad but strengthened in you, in your serenity, your peace that you transmit to us in this moment. Here we are, Dad, with the homeland and the people united and steadfast. And when I see you again, we will give each other a hug and continue the path of Bolívar and Chávez, so that the Venezuelan family may have a dignified, happy, full, and developed life in all fields and dimensions.Long live Venezuela! Long live the homeland! Long live Nicolás Maduro Moros and Cilia Flores!” he wrote in his message.
US attacked Venezuela
Trending Stories
As the year 2026 began, Trump ordered the US military to launch Operation Absolute Resolve. It was a direct US intervention in Venezuela that led to the capture of Nicholas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their compound in Caracas. Maduro and Flores were flown to New York City and charged with narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. They pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan federal court. Trump declared that he will ‘run’ Venezuela. Meanwhile, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela's acting president. While she denounced the capture of Maduro, her government has since begun releasing some political prisoners as a gesture toward “consolidating peace.” Maduro is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York. Maduro pleaded not guilty to all charges during his initial court appearance on January 5. His next scheduled court hearing is set for March 17. On Jan 13, Maduro's X account became accessible again, with no clarity as to who is using it on his behalf.