/'You shouldn't talk every day': Macron takes a jibe at Trump's wildly inconsistent messaging on Iran war

French President Emmanuel Macron told Donald Trump "not to talk every day" as he continues to make wildly different statements about the Iran war. He also urged him to get serious about the Iran crisis and that using force would not work to open the Strait of Hormuz. Taking a shot at the American president's inconsistent messaging, Macron said, "When you want to be serious, you don't say the opposite every day of what you said the day before. And perhaps you shouldn't talk every day." Macron was speaking during a visit to South Korea on Thursday (April 2). Notably, Trump has been pushing NATO allies to support a military operation to forcibly open the Strait of Hormuz. Macron insisted negotiation with Tehran was the only way to free the vital shipping route through which a fifth of global oil passes.

Trump's changing words on Strait of Hormuz

Trump has been changing his statements on the Iran crisis with every address. He earlier said that the US can open the shipping lane alone. Then, in a Wednesday address, he said the US does not need oil from the Strait and that Europe should clear it without help. "The countries of the world that do receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage. They must cherish it. They must grab it and cherish it; they can do it easily. We will be helpful, but they should take the lead in protecting the oil that they so desperately depend on," Trump said.

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Macron slams Trump's demand for force in Strait of Hormuz

Macron took a shot at Trump's changing words on the issue, and said that force is not the solution. "There are those who advocate for the liberation of the Strait of Hormuz by force through a military operation, a position sometimes expressed by the United States. I say sometimes because it has varied, it is never the option we have chosen and we consider it unrealistic," Macron said, adding that Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) possesses "significant resources as well as ballistic missiles" to counter such an attack. He also urged Trump to get serious and not speak so often. The French president warned Trump that by creating "daily doubt about his commitment" he will "hollow it out".

Trump has also been changing his words on the duration of the war. At the start of March, he said the war would end "soon", but in later addresses, he said they are going to "hit Iran hard" in the coming days. He again said the war would be over quickly, and then sent thousands of troops towards Iran as talk of ground assault swirled.

