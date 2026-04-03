/‘Easy negotiation’: Trump claims Iran ‘eager’ to make a deal after US ‘blew up their three big bridges’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 2) said that Iran is “eager” to make a deal with the United States even as Tehran continues to retaliate across the Gulf. Trump also boasted that American forces “blew up their three big bridges last night”. This comes after the American forces destroyed the Islamic Republic’s largest bridge.

“Why wouldn’t they call? We just blew up their three big bridges last night,” Trump told TIME Magazine in an interview. “They’re getting decimated. They say Trump is not negotiating with Iran. I mean, it’s sort of an easy negotiation.”

The US president has repeatedly claimed that the military campaign in Iran was “nearing its completion,” adding that the American forces would strike the Islamic Republic “extremely hard” over the next two to three weeks.

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Trump threatens Iran’s power plants

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 2) warned to strike Iran’s electrical power plants, a day after American forces destroyed the Islamic Republic’s largest bridge. The US president hailed the “greatest” and “most powerful” military of his country, saying that they haven’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. He warned Tehran’s new regime, claiming that they know what has to be done.

“Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Earlier on Wednesday (Apr 1), Trump threatened to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Ages” before the US-Israeli strikes hit a bridge in the northern town of Karaj that resulted in civilian casualties. Posting a video on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote that “the biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again”, ominously adding, “Much more to follow!” Trump further warned Iran to “make a deal before it is too late and there is nothing left of what still could become a great country.”

What Trump said about Israel

When asked about whether Israel would stop its military operations in Iran when the US stops the war, Trump said that they will “stop when [he stops]”. However, he added that they would stop unless “they’re provoked.”

“They’ll do what I tell them. They’ve been a good team player. They’ll stop when I stop. They’ll stop unless they’re provoked, in which case, they’ll have no choice, but they’ll stop when I stop,” Trump said.