A day after American forces destroyed the Islamic Republic’s tallest bridge, the B1 highway bridge, which connects Tehran to the western city of Karaj, in which at least two people were reportedly killed, Iran has issued a threat to US by releasing a list of eight major bridges across the Middle Eastern region, that could be attacked by them.

Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency said that some prominent bridges in Gulf nations and Jordan may be the targets of attack by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The potential names of bridges being taken by the new agency and local media are:

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Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Bridge; Kuwait, 36 km long

King Fahd Bridge; Saudi Arabia - Bahrain, 25 km long

Sheikh Zayed Bridge; Abu Dhabi, 842 meters long

Al-Maqta Bridge; Abu Dhabi, 300 meters long

Al-Nabi King Hussein Bridge; Jordan, 80 meters long

Damiya Adam Bridge; Jordan - West Bank, 120 meters long

Sheikh Khalifa Bridge; Abu Dhabi, 1,400 meters long

Jesser Abdoun Bridge; Amman, Jordan, 425 meters long

US attacks Iran's tallest bridge as Trump sends out warning message

The highway bridge, which connects Tehran to the western city of Karaj, was targeted on Thursday, with reports indicating that at least two people were killed.

The footage posted by Trump showed the structure erupting in flames and thick smoke following the attack. Taking a hardline stance, Trump said, "AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY!" In another post, he added, “IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

Meanwhile, Trump has warned Iran to strike a deal ‘before it is too late’. The US president on Thursday (April 2) hailed the “greatest” and “most powerful” military of his country, saying that they haven’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. He warned Tehran’s new regime, claiming that they know what has to be done.

“Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.