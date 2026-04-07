/‘You people kill everyone’: Laura Loomer ‘accosted’ at Fort Lauderdale airport

Far-right commentator Laura Loomer claimed on Monday (April 6) that she was involved in a verbal altercation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, alleging she was “accosted” while waiting for a flight, according to a series of posts she shared on X.

In her account, Loomer said she was confronted by a woman who she described as using inflammatory language, alleging the individual shouted at her about Palestine and Jewish people. Loomer claimed the woman yelled, “you people kill everyone,” which she interpreted as a reference to Jews.

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The commentator further alleged that the exchange escalated into a public shouting match, with her responding to the woman during the incident. In her post, she also referenced remarks about Donald Trump, claiming the individual brought up the former US president during the confrontation.

Loomer suggested that someone present may have recorded the incident and that footage could surface online, although no such video has appeared so far.

There has been no independent confirmation of the alleged altercation. Authorities at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have not issued any statement, and there has been no confirmation from law enforcement regarding the incident at the time and location described.