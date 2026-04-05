/Explained: What are JASSM-ER cruise missiles? US deploys 930-km range weapons amid Iran war escalation

The US is preparing for a potential escalation in its ongoing conflict with Iran, with reports indicating that Washington may deploy additional long-range cruise missiles from its global stockpiles to operational bases in the region.

According to a Bloomberg report, the US military is set to commit nearly 82 per cent of its JASSM-ER missile inventory, leaving only about 425 missiles available for other theatres worldwide. The move comes amid renewed warnings from US President Donald Trump, who has urged Iran to accept a proposed peace deal within 48 hours or face military consequences, including action linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

What are JASSM-ER cruise missiles?

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The Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile - Extended Range (JASSM-ER) is a long-range, precision-guided cruise missile developed by Lockheed Martin and used by the US military for deep-strike missions. Part of the broader JASSM family, the ER (Extended Range) variant significantly enhances the missile’s reach and lethality in air-to-ground operations.

Designed for modern warfare, the missile enables aircraft to strike high-value and heavily defended targets from a safe distance, allowing pilots to remain outside the reach of enemy air defence systems while maintaining accuracy and impact.

Key features of JASSM-ER



Range: More than 500 nautical miles (around 930 km)

Warhead: 1,000-pound penetrating blast-fragmentation payload

Launch platforms: Compatible with fighter jets like F-15E and F-16, and bombers such as B-1B, B-2, and B-52H

Cost: Approximately $1.5 million per missile

The missile uses advanced guidance systems, including GPS and inertial navigation, to deliver precision strikes against both fixed and relocatable targets.

In the first four weeks of the conflict, US operations have already consumed more than 1,000 JASSM-ER missiles, according to sources cited in the Bloomberg report. The same report noted that US aircraft also fired 47 such missiles during a separate operation targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

However, analysts caution that deploying a large share of the JASSM-ER inventory does not necessarily mean all of the missiles will be used, but signals preparedness for sustained high-intensity operations.

Why the missile matters