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Explained: What are JASSM-ER cruise missiles? US deploys 930-km range weapons amid Iran war escalation

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 05, 2026, 18:55 IST | Updated: Apr 05, 2026, 18:55 IST
Explained: What are JASSM-ER cruise missiles? US deploys 930-km range weapons amid Iran war escalation

JASSM-ER cruise missile Photograph: (X)

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The US is deploying 82 per cent of its JASSM-ER cruise missile inventory toward Iran. These stealthy, 930-km long-range weapons allow precision strikes on high-value targets while keeping aircraft safe from defences.

The US is preparing for a potential escalation in its ongoing conflict with Iran, with reports indicating that Washington may deploy additional long-range cruise missiles from its global stockpiles to operational bases in the region.

According to a Bloomberg report, the US military is set to commit nearly 82 per cent of its JASSM-ER missile inventory, leaving only about 425 missiles available for other theatres worldwide. The move comes amid renewed warnings from US President Donald Trump, who has urged Iran to accept a proposed peace deal within 48 hours or face military consequences, including action linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

What are JASSM-ER cruise missiles?

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The Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile - Extended Range (JASSM-ER) is a long-range, precision-guided cruise missile developed by Lockheed Martin and used by the US military for deep-strike missions. Part of the broader JASSM family, the ER (Extended Range) variant significantly enhances the missile’s reach and lethality in air-to-ground operations.

Also read: Trump says US airman rescued in Iran was 'seriously wounded'

Designed for modern warfare, the missile enables aircraft to strike high-value and heavily defended targets from a safe distance, allowing pilots to remain outside the reach of enemy air defence systems while maintaining accuracy and impact.

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Key features of JASSM-ER


Range: More than 500 nautical miles (around 930 km)
Warhead: 1,000-pound penetrating blast-fragmentation payload
Launch platforms: Compatible with fighter jets like F-15E and F-16, and bombers such as B-1B, B-2, and B-52H
Cost: Approximately $1.5 million per missile

The missile uses advanced guidance systems, including GPS and inertial navigation, to deliver precision strikes against both fixed and relocatable targets.

In the first four weeks of the conflict, US operations have already consumed more than 1,000 JASSM-ER missiles, according to sources cited in the Bloomberg report. The same report noted that US aircraft also fired 47 such missiles during a separate operation targeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Also read: ‘Open the fu**ing Strait or face hell’: Trump sets Tuesday ultimatum on Hormuz

However, analysts caution that deploying a large share of the JASSM-ER inventory does not necessarily mean all of the missiles will be used, but signals preparedness for sustained high-intensity operations.

Why the missile matters

The JASSM-ER is considered a key asset in modern US warfare due to its long stand-off range, stealthy design, and precision strike capability. Its deployment in large numbers underscores the scale of military planning and the possibility of further escalation in the region.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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