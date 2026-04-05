United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (April 5) congratulated its military on the rescue of "seriously wounded", American service member who was missing behind enemy lines since Iran downed a fighter jet. Acknowledging the efforts Trump took to truth Social to write, "We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran."

He went on to say that such rescues are "seldom attempted" due to the risk involved to “man and equipment.”

"The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to “man and equipment.” It just doesn’t happen!," Trump wrote.

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"An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all! I will be having a News Conference, with the Military, at the Oval Office, on Monday, at 1:00 P.M. God Bless our great MILITARY WARRIORS! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he further informed.

How the rescue happened?

The F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet was shot down over southern Iran on Friday (Apr 3), the first such incident since the start of the war. While the first pilot was rescued by the US forces earlier, the second had remained missing behind the enemy lines as American and Iranian forces raced to locate him.