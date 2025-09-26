/‘Worst human being in US’: James Comey indicted: What Trump’s move means for the former FBI chief and why he drew the president’s ire

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a federal grand jury, making him the first senior US official to face charges in Donald Trump’s drive to go after political rivals.

Comey, who oversaw the 2016 Russia investigation, has been charged with false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

Trump celebrated the indictment on Truth Social, writing: “JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI.”

What the charges are about

Prosecutors say the case stems from Comey’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 30, 2020. According to the indictment, he falsely told senators that he had not authorised anyone to serve as an anonymous source in news reports.

That statement, prosecutors argue, was untrue. The charge is tied to an FBI leak probe known as the “Arctic haze” investigation, which looked into classified information that appeared in multiple news outlets.

Comey has denied wrongdoing. In an Instagram video he said: “Let’s have a trial. And keep the faith. My heart is broken for the Department of Justice but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system and I’m innocent.”

Trump’s prosecutor leads the case

The charges were presented by Lindsey Halligan, a former personal lawyer to Trump who is now the top federal prosecutor in Virginia. She signed the indictment without any career prosecutors attached.

During a brief hearing, the judge confirmed that 14 jurors agreed to indict Comey on the counts of lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. A third proposed charge, linked to a question about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, was rejected by the grand jury.

Attorney General responds

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that the case showed no one was above the law. “Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people,” she wrote.

Fallout inside the Justice Department

The indictment has already triggered resignations. Comey’s son-in-law, Troy A. Edwards Jr., quit his post as a senior national security prosecutor, saying in a one-line letter: “To uphold my oath to the Constitution and country, I hereby resign.”

Reports suggest some Justice Department attorneys in Virginia had misgivings about pressing charges, but Trump has been pressing for action against opponents. “I just want people to act. And we want to act fast,” he told reporters, adding: “If they’re not guilty, that’s fine. If they are guilty, they should be charged, and we have to do it now.”