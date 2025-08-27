/'Won't be world war but an economic war': Trump threatens Russia with penalties over Ukraine deal refusal

US President Donald Trump renewed his threat to Russia, saying he will impose economic penalties on the country if Vladimir Putin refuses a Ukraine ceasefire deal.

“It will not be a world war but it will be an economic war,” Trump said on Tuesday (August 26) of the actions that he may eventually take. “It’s going to be bad for Russia," he added. Although he did not set any fresh timetable for following through.

But he quickly added that he didn’t want to impose new sanctions or tariffs aimed at hurting the Russian economy, expressing hope that there was still a path toward brokering a deal to end the war.

Trump also said it takes "two people t tango". He said, "you got to get them together." The American president added that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, "isn not exactly innocent either."

"It’s no different than the worst wars that I’ve ever seen, and if I can stop it – because I have a certain power or a certain relationship – I had a very good relationship with President Putin, very, very good. That’s a positive thing again," Trump said.