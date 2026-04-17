/‘Woe to those who manipulate God for war’: Pope Leo condemns ‘tyrants’ amid Trump feud

Pope Leo XIV sharpened his criticism of war rhetoric and blasted the “handful of tyrants” who are ravaging Earth while reiterating a call for peace amid his standoff with US President Donald Trump and his administration. Addressing a gathering in Bamenda, Cameroon, on Thursday, the Pope warned against invoking religion to justify violence.

“Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth,” he said, adding, “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

The comments come as the Trump administration has framed its military actions in Iran as a “just war,” claiming alignment with Christian principles, a position the Pope has firmly rejected.

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He called for a “decisive change of course” that leads away from conflict and the exploitation of the land and its people for military or economic gain.

“The world is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants, yet it is held together by a multitude of supportive brothers and sisters!”

Importantly, the remarks were delivered in a region grappling with its own decade-long separatist conflict.

Leo earlier said that Jesus does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, drawing sharp criticism from Trump, who earlier this week described the pontiff as terrible on foreign policy. The dispute has since escalated, with Vice President JD Vance also urging the Pope to be more “careful” when speaking on theological matters.

However, the Pope has shown no signs of softening his stance and said he had no fear of the Trump administration and would continue to speak out loudly about the message of the Gospel.

In Cameroon, Leo also took aim at governance failures, indirectly criticising long-time President Paul Biya. He said public authorities must act as bridges, “never as sources of division,” stressing that “authentic peace” arises when everyone feels protected, heard and respected.

The Pope also condemned the scale of military spending worldwide. “The masters of war pretend not to know that it takes only a moment to destroy, yet often a lifetime is not enough to rebuild,” he said.