/'With one phone call': Iran foreign minister says US could stop Israel attacks

Abbas Araghchi, Iranian foreign minister on Monday (June 16) said that the United States could stop Israel's attacks on the Islamic republic with just "one phone call".

"If President (Donald) Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential. Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue," Araghchi said in a post on X.

"It takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu. That may pave the way for a return to diplomacy," he added.

Also Read: 'Iran is not winning this war': Trump tells Iran to make a deal before 'it’s too late’ as Israel pounds Tehran

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Iran to return to negotiations urgently, saying Tehran is not succeeding in its war against Israel.

Speaking to reporters at the G7 summit in Canada, Trump said, “They have to make a deal, and it’s painful for both parties, but I’d say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it’s too late.”



He reiterated Washington’s support for Israel, adding, “We’ve always supported Israel and Israel is doing very well here.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is “on the path to victory” and asserted that the Israeli Air Force now “controls the skies over Tehran.”

Separately, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz declared that “the Iranian propaganda and incitement megaphone is about to disappear,” referring to the IRIB facility within the evacuation zone.

The escalation follows a major Israeli operation that targeted 100 sites across Iran, including nuclear facilities. The strikes killed several nuclear scientists and top Iranian military officials, prompting a series of retaliatory attacks between the two nations.