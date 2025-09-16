/'Will strike in the coming hours': Israel’s ‘urgent’ evacuation warning for Houthi-controlled port in Yemen

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) issued an "urgent" evacuation warning on Tuesday (September 16) for a Houthi-controlled port in Yemen. The Israeli military said that a strike could happen in the "coming hours" on the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen.

“The [Israel] Defense Forces will strike in the coming hours in the area marked on the map in light of the military activities carried out by the terrorist Houthi regime there,” warns Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman.

“For your safety, we call on all those present at Hodeidah Port and the ships moored there to evacuate the area immediately,” he said, adding that “anyone who remains in the area exposes their life to danger.”

This came just a week after 35 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen last Wednesday. Since Israel's war in Gaza was launched, Iran-backed Houthis have attacked Israeli vessels in the Red Sea as solidarity with Palestinians.

‘Intensive operation in Gaza’

Israel launched its biggest ground offensive in Gaza on Tuesday (September 16), which was followed by international criticism. The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said that it had “begun destroying Hamas infrastructure in Gaza City".



Israel's major offensive in Gaza was also confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that Israel “has begun an intensive operation in Gaza City.”

Meanwhile, the IDF posted on X saying, "In the past day, IDF activity in Gaza City has began according to the operational plan, and is expected to expand in line with the current situational assessment."