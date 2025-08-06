/'Will call PM Modi': Brazilian President Lula Silva after saying he won't dial Trump. Here's why

LOGIN
Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Aug 06, 2025, 13:16 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 13:30 IST
In a widely circulated video, Brazilian President  Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was seen saying he will not call up Donald Trump to discuss tariffs. Now, as America is on a tariff-imposing spree.

Will Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva call Donald Trump? Now, this is the latest decision world leaders need to take. The US president, who is unabashed when it comes to expressing himself, said Silva can call him anytime to discuss tariffs. He also mentioned it may include talks on the friction between other countries.

While Lula says he won't call Trump to talk about trade or tariffs. In a widely circulated video of the president, he is seen saying, “I am not going to call Trump to negotiate anything, because he doesn’t want to talk. But rest assured, Marina, I will call Trump to invite him to the COP, because I want to know what he thinks about the climate issue. I will have the courtesy to call, I will call him, I will call Xi Jinping, I will call Prime Minister Modi, I will call."

Lula said he won't be calling Russian President Putin, but that's because he cannot travel. "But I will call many presidents," he continued

He added, "We will pursue all available measures, starting with WTO (World Trade Organisation), to defend all our interests as the US prepares to impose tariffs on Brazilian goods."

On Friday (August 1), Trump said Lula can call me whenever he wishes to discuss tariffs and other matters. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said, “He can talk to me anytime he wants." This comes after the US levied a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods. With that, the US also intervened in Brazil's judicial matters after imposing sanctions on the Supreme Court justice, who is monitoring Jair Bolsonaro's trial. The former President has been charged for plotting a coup after he lost the elections in 2022.

