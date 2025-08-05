/Brazil judge places Trump ally Bolsonaro under house arrest

A Brazilian judge on Monday placed former president Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest for breaking a social media ban, escalating a dramatic standoff between the court and the far-right politician accused of plotting a coup.

Bolsonaro, an ally of US President Donald Trump, is on trial at the Supreme Court for allegedly orchestrating a coup after failing to win reelection in 2022 against leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Last month, he was ordered to wear an ankle bracelet and barred from using social media after being accused of trying to disrupt the trial with fiery speeches shared online by his sons and allies.

Under the ban, third parties are barred from sharing his public remarks.

On Sunday, allies of Bolsonaro defied the court order by broadcasting a live call between the former army captain and his son at one of several solidarity rallies held across Brazil.

In Monday's ruling, seen by AFP, a furious Justice Alexandre de Moraes said the judiciary would not allow a defendant to "treat it like a fool" because of his "political and economic power."

Criticizing Bolsonaro's "repeated failure" to comply with the court's restrictions, he ordered him placed under house arrest at his home in the capital Brasilia.

Moraes also barred the country's former leader (2019-2022) from receiving visitors, apart from his lawyers, and from using any mobile phones.

The new measures were expected to be met with fury in Washington.