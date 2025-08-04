China opens door to Brazilian coffee as US tariffs loom

In a strategic move to bolster trade ties, China has approved 183 new Brazilian coffee exporters to ship products to its market, the Chinese Embassy in Brazil announced over the weekend. The decision comes just days ahead of the United States imposing a 50 per cent tariff on several Brazilian goods, including coffee, a significant blow to Brazil’s largest agricultural export. The Chinese permits, effective from July 30 and valid for five years, mark a potential shift in the global coffee trade. Brazil, the world’s largest coffee producer, is currently facing rising trade tensions with the US, which buys about 16 per cent of its coffee exports.

In June alone, Brazil exported over 440,000 60-kg bags of coffee to the US, compared to just 56,000 to China, according to data from Brazilian coffee exporters' group Cecafe. With the new Chinese approvals in place, Brazilian exporters may now look to China as a key alternative market, particularly as they scramble to redirect the roughly 8 million bags traditionally sold to US buyers annually.

Lula responds to trade war with diversification

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s administration has actively worked to diversify Brazil’s trade relationships, particularly in Asia. “We want to negotiate on equal terms,” Lula said Sunday at a Workers’ Party event in Brasília. “We will support our companies, defend our workers, and say, ‘Look, when you’re ready to negotiate, our proposals are on the table.’” Lula’s comments come amid heightened tensions with former US President Donald Trump, who recently threatened punitive tariffs unless Brazil's Supreme Court halted legal proceedings against former President Jair Bolsonaro.

While Washington has delayed the tariff hike to August 6 and exempted some goods, coffee remains on the tariff list. Brazil’s Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said he intends to speak with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding sanctions and trade friction, while welcoming Trump's comment that Lula is “free to call him.” However, Lula reiterated Brazil's stance: dialogue only under conditions of respect and equality.

A strategic opening for China

With the US backing away from Brazilian coffee imports, China is seizing the opportunity to deepen economic ties. As the US erects trade barriers, Brazil is aligning itself more closely with global partners who show a willingness to engage on Brazil’s terms.